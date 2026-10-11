Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

How much have FPIs pulled out of Indian equities in 2026?

Sun, 11 October 2026
Share:
17:32
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
As crude oil prices remain elevated amid tensions in the Middle East, a strong US dollar and higher US bond yields are weighing on investor sentiment.

Foreign portfolio investors have withdrawn Rs 44,166 crore from Indian equities so far in October, taking total outflows in 2026 to more than Rs 3 trillion.

The latest FPI outflows follow net withdrawals of Rs 35,861 crore in September.

In July and August, FPIs invested Rs 20,200 crore and Rs 29,631 crore, respectively, in the Indian equity markets.

With the latest selling, FPI withdrawals from equities in 2026 have reached Rs 3.04 trillion, significantly higher than the Rs 1.66 trillion recorded during the whole of 2025.

Foreign investors also extended their selling to the debt market in September.

They withdrew Rs 1,921 crore through the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) and Rs 233 crore through the Voluntary Retention Route (VRR), while investing Rs 4,729 crore through the general route.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! CJP stir: Activist Anjali Damania, others detained in Mumbai
LIVE! CJP stir: Activist Anjali Damania, others detained in Mumbai

India vs WI 3rd T20I Updates: India, Windies brace for another batting blitz in Indore
India vs WI 3rd T20I Updates: India, Windies brace for another batting blitz in Indore

20 FIRs, 4 arrests after CJP's anti-CEC protests rock Delhi
20 FIRs, 4 arrests after CJP's anti-CEC protests rock Delhi

Delhi Police have registered 20 FIRs and made arrests following Saturday's Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protest, which saw over 7,000 detentions and left more than 15 police...

Team Dipke released with 1-year condition to 'maintain peace'
Team Dipke released with 1-year condition to 'maintain peace'

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das were released after preventive arrest following their detention at the Delhi airport, on the condition that they would not 'breach peace' for a year.

'Never Seen Such Suppression Of A Political Movement'
'Never Seen Such Suppression Of A Political Movement'

'If Gyanesh Kumar had some shame he would have resigned and would have taken agni pariksha.'