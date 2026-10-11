How much have FPIs pulled out of Indian equities in 2026?

17:32

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

As crude oil prices remain elevated amid tensions in the Middle East, a strong US dollar and higher US bond yields are weighing on investor sentiment.





Foreign portfolio investors have withdrawn Rs 44,166 crore from Indian equities so far in October, taking total outflows in 2026 to more than Rs 3 trillion.





The latest FPI outflows follow net withdrawals of Rs 35,861 crore in September.





In July and August, FPIs invested Rs 20,200 crore and Rs 29,631 crore, respectively, in the Indian equity markets.





With the latest selling, FPI withdrawals from equities in 2026 have reached Rs 3.04 trillion, significantly higher than the Rs 1.66 trillion recorded during the whole of 2025.





Foreign investors also extended their selling to the debt market in September.





They withdrew Rs 1,921 crore through the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) and Rs 233 crore through the Voluntary Retention Route (VRR), while investing Rs 4,729 crore through the general route.





-- REDIFF NEWS