Heavy security deployed in Delhi on Day 2 of CJP stir

09:16

Extraordinary security arrangements remained in place across Delhi for the second consecutive day on Sunday, with over 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel to be deployed as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) announced that its protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar would continue.



A large number of protesters were detained on Saturday as Delhi Police launched an extensive operation to prevent demonstrators from reaching Jantar Mantar, where the proposed gathering was denied permission.



Police have intensified security across the national capital, with heightened surveillance at borders, railway stations, bus terminals and other sensitive locations to prevent unauthorised gatherings and maintain law and order.



The security arrangements come amid following CJP's announcement to continue its agitation.



More than 120 companies of Central Armed Police Forces are assisting Delhi Police in managing the security situation. The New Delhi district has been divided into 20 zones, with joint commissioners, deputy commissioners and additional deputy commissioners monitoring developments on the ground.



Special commissioners heading various units are also keeping a close watch on the situation.



Police have also tightened security at the national capital's borders, stepped up vehicle checks and intensified verification at hotels, guest houses, lodges and dharamshalas. Social media platforms are also being monitored to check for attempts to mobilise protesters.



Police have appealed to people to maintain peace and cooperate with security personnel. Commuters have been advised to check official announcements before travelling.