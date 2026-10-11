Haven't signed any bond promising not to protest: Dipke

20:03

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday said he hasn't signed any bond that says he and other CJP leaders won't protest again to seek removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.



"We will hit the streets again. We are not afraid of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah," Dipke told reporters at Nagpur airport, before proceeding to Hingoli in Maharashtra to attend the last rites of his grandmother.



"Put me in jail a hundred times; we are not afraid of your dictatorship. We will end this dictatorship," Dipke said.



The CJP founder's remarks came shortly after Delhi Police released a video to refute the CJP's claim that Dipke was not informed about his grandmother's death while in custody on October 10.



Delhi Police said the news was conveyed with due sensitivity and assistance was offered for his travel to his hometown for the funeral, but he "declined" the offer.