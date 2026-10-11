Dipke was informed of grandmother's death: Delhi police

14:05

The Delhi police on Sunday said Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke was informed of his grandmother's death with due sensitivity and offered assistance to travel to his hometown for the funeral, but he declined the offer.



The police response came after Dipke's mother accused the Delhi Police of lying, alleging that her son had not been informed about his grandmother's demise, claiming he was unreachable.



In its response, the Delhi police said the information regarding his grandmother's death was promptly conveyed to Dipke, who was also informed of the scheduled funeral time.



"He was also offered all possible assistance to facilitate his travel to his hometown on humanitarian grounds; however, he declined to avail the same," the police said.



Dipke is among the three CJP leaders detained by Delhi Police from inside the aircraft on Saturday in connection with the party's protest at the national capital's Jantar Mantar.