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Delhi police register 20 FIRs over CJP stir

Sun, 11 October 2026
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The Delhi police registered 20 FIRs in connection with Saturday's Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, officials said on Sunday.

The cases include an FIR registered at Kamla Market police station, in which four men claiming links to the right-wing Hindu Raksha Dal were arrested for allegedly assaulting students and manhandling women during the protest, they said.

The FIRs include charges related to assault on police personnel and obstruction of public servants in the discharge of their duties, among other offences, officials said.

The protest, called by the CJP to demand Kumar's resignation, witnessed widespread detentions across the national capital, with more than 7,000 people, including several opposition leaders and activists, detained as police deployed over 30,000 personnel to prevent protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar.

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