CPM Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas claims police manhandled him in Delhi

17:31

Security personnel detain CPI-M MP John Brittas durting CJP protest./ANI Photo

CPI-M Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas on Sunday alleged that he was brutally manhandled by the Delhi police and CRPF personnel while on his way to take part in the protest called by CJP at Jantar Mantar against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.



Speaking to reporters in Delhi, a visibly out of breath Brittas claimed that he was manhandled by the police and personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) despite him telling them that he was Member of Parliament (MP).



The CPI-M MP was forcibly carried away by CRPF personnel to a waiting police bus and pushed into one of its seats while he continuously told them to not touch him and that he was Member of Parliament.



Later, Brittas, sitting on the footpath after being deboarded from the police bus, told reporters that he and another man were forcibly pushed and pinned down into their seats and suffocated.



Struggling to breathe following the ordeal, the CPI(M) leader said that a DCP from the police control room saw what had happened, called the police officers on the bus and told them to let him go as he was an MP.



"The police then pushed me out here from the bus and put me in an auto, but refused to accompany me," he claimed.