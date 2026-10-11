Constable shoots himself dead in police barracks in Bihar's Kishanganj

16:52

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

A 32-year-old constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service pistol in the police barracks in Bihar's Kishanganj district on Sunday, officials said.



The incident took place between 8 am and 8.15 am, they said.



The deceased, identified as Sameer Kumar, was found unconscious after police personnel rushed to the barracks on hearing a gunshot. He was taken to Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.



"Prima facie, the case appears to be one of suicide. A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team has reached the spot for an investigation, and all aspects are being thoroughly examined," SP Santosh Kumar said.



The constable, a native of Sultanganj in Bhagalpur district, had been posted with the Dial 112 emergency response service in Kishanganj for the past six months and was staying in the police barracks, officials said.