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College student hacked to death in TN, Class 12 boy held

Sun, 11 October 2026
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19:38
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
A college student was brutally murdered by a class 12 student in broad dalight in Tiruppur district, the police on Sunday said.

The police have detained the school student in connection with the crime and are conducting inquiry.

The victim, Srihari (19), was studying in the first year at a private college in Avinashipalayam.

On Saturday afternoon, Srihari and his grandmother were at home when a 16-year-old boy came looking for Srihari.

Claiming he wanted to speak with him in private, the teenager called Srihari out of the house.

A short while later, screams were heard from the middle of the road near the house.

Neighbours rushed to the spot and found Srihari lying in a pool of blood with severe cut injuries to his head, neck, hands, and legs, fighting for his life.

He was immediately rescued and rushed to the Tiruppur government hospital, but succumbed to his injuries despite treatment.

During the police probe, it was revealed that the perpetrator was a 16-year-old Class 12 student from Thennampalayam.

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