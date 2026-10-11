CJP to continue stir, alleges 'emergency-like situation'

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CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ratna Singh address the media at the Press Club of India, in New Delhi./ANI Photo





The authorities could have invited a delegation for talks instead of restricting protesters seeking to demonstrate at a designated site, he said.



Das said the police had illegally detained them without any formal notice and alleged that their phones were seized and were not allowed to contact a lawyer.



Referring to the condition imposed on their release, Das said, "They have said there should be no breach of peace for one year. The breach of peace has been caused by Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar."



"The protests are on... Protests will happen not just in Delhi but the whole country," Das said.



"This protest will not stop till Gyanesh resigns," CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka said.



Das said the situation resembled an Emergency under a dictatorial regime and alleged that the government was also targeting journalists covering the protests.



He also slammed Delhi police personnel for entering Gurudwara Bangla Sahib wearing shoes and without covering their heads and forcibly removing protesters.





He appealed to the Sikh community to stand with the protesters.



SFI Aishe Ghosh also said the agitation would continue despite the restrictions.



"Jantar Mantar 2.0 is on. We are on the streets; we will stay on the streets. We will abide by the Constitution," she said at a press conference.

Hours after being released from detention, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders on Sunday vowed to continue their agitation against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, saying the protest would now expand nationwide.CJP's Saurav Das alleged that the Modi government has created an "emergency-like situation" and turned the state against its own citizens.