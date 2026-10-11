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CJP stir: Activist Anjali Damania, others detained in Mumbai

Sun, 11 October 2026
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17:47
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Activist Anjali Damania was among the dozens of persons detained on Sunday when they arrived at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai's Dadar area to take part in a protest in support of the Cockroach Janta Party, police official said.

Damania was intercepted near the iconic ground and taken to an undisclosed location in a private vehicle, the officials said.

"As I reached Shivaji Park in support of CJP, police officers came in plainclothes and detained me. All the police personnel were in plain clothes, and I do not know where they are taking me," Damania told PTI.

Officials said most of those detained in the vicinity have been shifted to Shivaji Park police station. Some have been taken to nearby police stations, they added.

Legal action will be taken against those who are assembling at Shivaji Park to protest without obtaining permission from authorities, a senior police official said.

The area is witnessing heavy police deployment along with barricaded roads amid efforts by authorities to ensure there are no unauthorised protests.

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