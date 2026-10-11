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Cannabis worth Rs 1 cr seized from two fields in MP; 2 booked

Sun, 11 October 2026
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A total of 2,040 cannabis plants weighing 2,079 kg and worth Rs 1 crore were seized from two fields in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district on Sunday, after which two persons were booked, a police official said.

The seizure was made after teams from Ambua, Udaygarh, Azad Nagar and Jobat police stations raided two sites in Dudwa Faliya area of Chhota Itara village, he said.

"The seized plants have an estimated value of around Rs 1 crore. Mukam Chauhan (44) and Jagan (50) have been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, " Jobat sub-divisional officer of police Ashutosh Patel said.

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