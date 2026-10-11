'Buy biryani from Hindu shops' row in Bengal ahead of Durga Puja

22:50

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A poster campaign by the Hindu Jagaran Manch urging people to buy biryani and puja articles from shops owned by Hindus triggered a controversy here, the largest town in the northern part of West Bengal.



The posters were put up across the city by the Hindu Jagaran Manch, an affiliate of the RSS, ahead of the Durga Puja festivities.



The organisation stated that messages like "Eat biryani at a Hindu shop" and "Buy puja articles from Hindu shops" are not a diktat.



Hindu Jagaran Manch member Abhishek Das, who is leading the campaign, said, "This is not a diktat but an appeal. If people support businesses run by Hindus, it will also impact the local economy."



Senior CPI-M leader and former minister Asok Bhattacharya demanded police action against those behind the posters.



"Putting up such posters is a crime in a secular, democratic nation. The administration should not only remove the posters but also arrest those behind this communal campaign," Bhattacharya said.