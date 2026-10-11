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Assam: NCB seizes Rs 43-cr drugs coming from Myanmar, arrests 2 Manipur residents

Sun, 11 October 2026
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The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday said it has seized drugs worth Rs 43 crore here while the consignment was being transported from Myanmar to the rest of India.

The bureau has also arrested two persons, both hailing from Manipur's Bishnupur, in the October 6 operation in Guwahati, an official statement said, adding that a total of 53.94 kg of methamphetamine tablets were seized.

Acting on a tip-off, NCB sleuths intercepted two trucks and checked them thoroughly. During the search, specially fabricated cavities were found inside fuel tanks of both vehicles, and the drugs were seized from those, it said.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that the consignment originated in Myanmar. The seizure has disrupted a major trafficking attempt and further probe is underway to identify international suppliers, domestic receivers, financiers, transporters, handlers and others involved," NCB said.

The agency said it seeks to trace the supply chain and dismantle the network.

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