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Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa on 84th birthday

Sun, 11 October 2026
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19:55
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Megastar Amitabh Bachchan stepped out of his residence Jalsa on Sunday to greet a large gathering of fans on his 84th birthday, continuing the tradition of meeting admirers who assemble every year to catch a glimpse of him.

The actor waved to the crowd from an elevated platform at his Juhu home, while several people were seen capturing the moment on their mobile phones.

Security personnel and others accompanying the actor stood around the platform, which was decorated with a huge red floral garland.

For the occasion, Bachchan wore a dark maroon kurta paired with a richly detailed, brown-based Kashmiri Kani pashmina shawl draped over his shoulder.

This year, Bachchan's birthday coincided with his customary Sunday darshan, a long-running tradition in which he steps out to greet admirers gathered outside his home.

Fans were seen sporting looks inspired by Bachchan's iconic characters from several of his films, while others carried placards bearing birthday wishes for the megastar.

Earlier in the day, Bachchan shared a blog post and thanked people for making the occasion special with their warmth and thoughtful gestures.

"They bring it in filled with surprises and warmth and grace .. for a most thoughtful evening - and morning .. and it remains with you, for all the likes of me were , what they meant on an evening this was designed .." he wrote.

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