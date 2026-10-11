'Absurd hypocrisy': Elon Musk renews attack on Ambani

08:24

Elon Musk on Sunday renewed his attack on Mukesh Ambani over Starlink's entry into India, accusing the billionaire's supporters of indulging in "absurd hypocrisy and hyperbole" in arguing simultaneously that his satellite internet service cannot compete with "amazing low prices offered by Ambani's de facto monopoly in India", even as they claimed - in the same breath - that it poses a strong competitive threat.



In a post on X, Musk said competition from Starlink would benefit ordinary Indians by expanding consumer choice, and that while it could lower Ambani's profits "he is not going out of business". Musk also said that if, indeed, Starlink's services were too expensive in India, consumers would not buy them, forcing the company to make its pricing affordable.



The "ridiculous arguments" by Ambani's internet supporters "make no sense", he said.



"On the one hand, they say Starlink couldn't possibly compete with the amazing low prices offered by Ambani's de facto monopoly in India and then, in the same breath, they essentially claim that Starlink would be too strong of a competitor! This is absurd hypocrisy and hyperbole," the US tech trillionaire said.



The reality is that competition would greatly benefit the average citizen in India by giving them more choices, as it always does, he argued.



"Ambani's profits will be lower, but he is not going out of business. And, obviously, if Starlink is too expensive in India, no one will buy it, so SpaceX will need to make pricing affordable," Musk further said.



Musk, this week, has repeatedly taken potshots at Ambani, whose company is a major player in India's telecom market and in the fray for satcom services.



On Saturday, he shared screenshots of media reports that alleged a Reliance-funded firm helped boost BJP campaigns on social media and a Reliance-linked company made large political donations to the ruling party.



Musk's post on X featured an Al Jazeera report from 2022 headlined "How a Reliance-funded firm boosts BJP's campaigns on Facebook" and an archived Indian Express report from 2024 on Qwik Supply, which reported that the Reliance-linked firm donated Rs 385 crore to the BJP and Rs 25 crore to the Shiv Sena through electoral bonds.



The post comes amid Musk's scathing criticism of Ambani over the delay in the launch of Starlink satellite broadband services in India. Reliance has not publicly responded to Musk's allegations, while the government has maintained that the country's authorisation framework for telecom and satellite services is "fair and non-discriminatory" and that any suggestion that it was being applied selectively was "baseless and misconceived".



Earlier, Musk had put up a post on X sarcastically addressing industrialist Mukesh Ambani as "Prime Minister Ambani" and had accused him of seeking to protect a monopoly. Musk, in that post, had asked if Ambani would consider allowing his satellite internet service to compete in the country.