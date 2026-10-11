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12 arrested, 16 women rescued in raid at orchestra bar in Maha's Thane

Sun, 11 October 2026
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As many as 12 people were arrested, and 16 women were rescued during a raid at an orchestra bar in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said on Sunday.

The Anti-Women Exploitation Cell raided the bar on Navghar Road in Bhayandar on October 8 after learning that the management was operating beyond permissible limits and encouraging vulgar performances, an official said.

Seven women were spotted on stage, while 10 were found trapped inside a hidden enclosure, he said.

During the operation, police confiscated illicit domestic and foreign liquor and cash, and arrested 12 people, including staffers.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, the official said. 

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