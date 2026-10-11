11-month-old girl sexually assaulted in Ludhiana village; accused on the run

19:03

The police have booked a 35-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-month-old girl here, with officials saying on Sunday that the accused is currently absconding.



The accused has been identified as Sanjay Kumar, a native of Bihar's Purnia district.



The incident was reported from a village under Dehlon police station on Saturday, the police said.



According to the complaint lodged by the girl's mother, she had gone out and on returning to her hutment, she heard her daughter crying inside. She found the child in an injured condition, while the accused fled from the spot.



The police said medical examination of the infant has been conducted and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.