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Yogendra Yadav among dozens detained during march against Gyanesh Kumar

Sat, 10 October 2026
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19:23
ANI Photo
ANI Photo
Political scientist Yogendra Yadav confirmed to Rediff that the Delhi police has kept him in detention since 2.30 pm. 

Yadav said he and several dozen protestors were picked up from near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and were taken to the Maidan Garhi police station.

Yadav and hundreds of others were participating in a protest march called by the Cockroach Janta Party demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation for alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision process which has resulted in deletion of almost 13 crore voters from the electoral list.

Speaking by phone from the Maidan Garhi police station, Yadav said, "I'm in detention right now. We don't know when we will be released."

According to him at about 6.50 pm, though the cops initially detained 25 women and 30-40 men, the women have been released from detention.

"This particular station has probably about 25 women and about 30-40 men," he said. "Since then all the women have been released but we have been simply made to sit since 2.30 pm."

He said that the police have given no reason for their detention.

He said there had been no excesses by the police at Maidan Garhi. However, he added that he had heard of an incident elsewhere. "Not here, but there is a report from another place which I'll tell you about," he said. He did not elaborate before ending the call, promising to phone back later.

-- Rediff News

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