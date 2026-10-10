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'Why are people's voices being suppressed?': Actor Imran Khan detained in Mumbai

Sat, 10 October 2026
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Bollywood actor Imran Khan was detained by the Mumbai police on Saturday at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai, the proposed venue for a protest in support of CJP's protest call.

Following his detention, the actor shared a picture of himself apparently seated inside a police van. He accompanied the photograph with a light-hearted caption, writing, "Apparently I'm going for a drive."

Speaking to the media, Imran Khan clarified that he was not present with any specific demands but had come forward in his capacity as a citizen of Mumbai. 

He said he wanted to understand why freedom of movement was being restricted and why people's voices were being suppressed.

"I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people's voices being suppressed? That is why I am here," the actor said.

He further stated that he was not affiliated with any organisation and was participating in an individual capacity.

Emphasising his position, Imran added, "I don't have any right to demand anything from people. I am not a part of any organisation. I will stand as a representative."

The actor's detention comes amid police action at August Kranti Maidan, where authorities have detained more than 400 people, according to the Mumbai Police. 

On the other hand, around 1,000 protesters have been detained across the national capital so far while attempting to march towards Jantar Mantar for a Cockroach Janta Party-led protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Delhi police sources said on Saturday.

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