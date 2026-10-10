Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

'We voted for Prime Minister, but he betrayed us'

Sat, 10 October 2026
Share:
18:22
IMAGE: Protesters shout slogans during a protest seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com
IMAGE: Protesters shout slogans during a protest seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com
Police detained around 200 people, including members of activist Tushar Gandhi-led organisation and supporters of the CPI-M, for protesting at the August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai in solidarity with the Cockroach Janata Party's demonstration in New Delhi, officials said. 

In a separate action, several workers of the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi were detained while demonstrating near Hutatma Chowk in south Mumbai to back the CJP, they said. 

Hundreds of people, including those belonging to Tushar Gandhi-led 'Hum Bharat Ke Log' organisation, and activists of the Communist Party of India-Marxist assembled at the August Kranti Maidan in south Mumbai without permission and around 200 of them were detained for protesting, an official said. 

The process of registering an FIR against them was underway, he said.

One of the protesters, Rubaid Bhojani, alleged that the police took the protesters into custody "very brutally".

"We voted for the Prime Minister, but he betrayed us. We demand Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation," Bhojani said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi Metro extends closure of 45 stations till 10 pm
LIVE! Delhi Metro extends closure of 45 stations till 10 pm

Dipke's grandmother passes away; Delhi police offers help
Dipke's grandmother passes away; Delhi police offers help

The Delhi Police informed CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who was detained for a protest, about his grandmother's death in Maharashtra and offered assistance for his journey home on humanitarian grounds. Dipke was detained along with other...

'We voted for PM, but he betrayed us': 200 detained in Mumbai
'We voted for PM, but he betrayed us': 200 detained in Mumbai

Around 200 people, including Tushar Gandhi's organisation members and CPI(M) supporters, were detained in Mumbai for protesting.

Over 3,000 detained in Delhi in 'Emergency-like' clampdown
Over 3,000 detained in Delhi in 'Emergency-like' clampdown

Delhi Police launched a massive crackdown, detaining Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, and nearly 500 protesters who attempted to reach Jantar Mantar for a demonstration against Chief Election...

INDIA bloc to hold major protest in Delhi on Monday
INDIA bloc to hold major protest in Delhi on Monday

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal announced that the INDIA bloc will stage a major protest in Delhi on Monday to protect voting rights, following meetings with the President and a planned meeting with the Chief Justice of India. He...