'We voted for Prime Minister, but he betrayed us'

18:22

IMAGE: Protesters shout slogans during a protest seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Police detained around 200 people, including members of activist Tushar Gandhi-led organisation and supporters of the CPI-M, for protesting at the August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai in solidarity with the Cockroach Janata Party's demonstration in New Delhi, officials said.



In a separate action, several workers of the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi were detained while demonstrating near Hutatma Chowk in south Mumbai to back the CJP, they said.



Hundreds of people, including those belonging to Tushar Gandhi-led 'Hum Bharat Ke Log' organisation, and activists of the Communist Party of India-Marxist assembled at the August Kranti Maidan in south Mumbai without permission and around 200 of them were detained for protesting, an official said.



The process of registering an FIR against them was underway, he said.



One of the protesters, Rubaid Bhojani, alleged that the police took the protesters into custody "very brutally".



"We voted for the Prime Minister, but he betrayed us. We demand Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation," Bhojani said.