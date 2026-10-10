Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

UN raises concerns over Delhi's mass detentions

Sat, 10 October 2026
Share:
22:05
image
The UN human rights office has raised concerns over mass detentions during large-scale protests in Delhi on Saturday, as it urged Indian authorities to respect the right to peaceful assembly and called for the immediate release of anyone arbitrarily detained.

Hundreds of protesters were detained as security forces prevented a planned demonstration by the Gen Z-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) from reaching Jantar Mantar in central Delhi.

The protest was called to demand electoral reforms and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of manipulation of voter lists. The Election Commission and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have denied the allegations.

In a statement on Saturday, UN human rights spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan said the office was "concerned by reports of mass detentions in India of demonstrators, protest leaders, members of civil society organisations, lawyers and journalists, before and during today's large-scale demonstrations in Delhi".

"We call on the authorities to ensure that the right to peaceful assembly is fully respected and fulfilled," it said. "Restrictions on peaceful protests must meet strict tests of necessity and proportionality."

Al-Kheetan also called on Indian authorities to ensure that law enforcement personnel exercise "utmost restraint" in responding to peaceful protesters, consistent with the country's democratic traditions and human rights obligations.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mass shooting in Pennsylvania leaves 9 dead
LIVE! Mass shooting in Pennsylvania leaves 9 dead

UN raises concerns over mass detentions during Delhi stir
UN raises concerns over mass detentions during Delhi stir

The UN human rights office expressed concern over mass detentions during protests in Delhi on Saturday, urging India to respect peaceful assembly rights and release detainees. India rejected these concerns as "misplaced" and "unwarranted...

SC to hear contempt plea on Sunday over Delhi Metro curbs
SC to hear contempt plea on Sunday over Delhi Metro curbs

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea on Sunday seeking contempt proceedings against authorities for allegedly violating its directive against a complete prohibition on metro and train services in Delhi during the CJP protest....

July protesters return to Delhi for CJP stir with tips
July protesters return to Delhi for CJP stir with tips

Protesters associated with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi, many of whom participated in a July demonstration, adapted their strategies for a recent protest on Saturday. They used digital artwork, prepared for potential police...

When Students Spill Onto Streets: France and India
When Students Spill Onto Streets: France and India

The scenes are same; placards, viral videos, riot, police but the grievances could hardly be more different, notes Abhay Jere, ex-Vice Chairman, AICTE.