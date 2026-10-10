UN raises concerns over Delhi's mass detentions

22:05

The UN human rights office has raised concerns over mass detentions during large-scale protests in Delhi on Saturday, as it urged Indian authorities to respect the right to peaceful assembly and called for the immediate release of anyone arbitrarily detained.



Hundreds of protesters were detained as security forces prevented a planned demonstration by the Gen Z-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) from reaching Jantar Mantar in central Delhi.



The protest was called to demand electoral reforms and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of manipulation of voter lists. The Election Commission and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have denied the allegations.



In a statement on Saturday, UN human rights spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan said the office was "concerned by reports of mass detentions in India of demonstrators, protest leaders, members of civil society organisations, lawyers and journalists, before and during today's large-scale demonstrations in Delhi".



"We call on the authorities to ensure that the right to peaceful assembly is fully respected and fulfilled," it said. "Restrictions on peaceful protests must meet strict tests of necessity and proportionality."



Al-Kheetan also called on Indian authorities to ensure that law enforcement personnel exercise "utmost restraint" in responding to peaceful protesters, consistent with the country's democratic traditions and human rights obligations.