Tushar Gandhi detained ahead of Mumbai protest

12:51

Mumbai police on Saturday detained activist Tushar Gandhi and others from his organisation ahead of their demonstration at August Kranti Maidan in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party's Jantar Mantar protest against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.



Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, was picked up from Bandra and taken to DN Nagar police station, an official said.



Gandhi, who heads the organisation Hum Bharat Ke Log, had shared a poster in a post on X, urging citizens to join a protest gathering at August Kranti Maidan at 3.30 pm.



Activist Feeroz Mithiborwala was also taken into custody from his residence and shifted to the MIDC police station.



Ahead of the proposed demonstration, Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ragasudha R stated that no application regarding the event had been submitted to the Gamdevi police station, and no official permission had been granted for the gathering.



Authorities maintained that August Kranti Maidan is not designated as a protest site in accordance with a Bombay high court order, prompting preventive action to maintain law and order.



The CJP has called a demonstration at Jantar Mantar against the CEC over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6, used for voter registration.