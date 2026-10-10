Student groups, lawyers detained over CJP stir

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Police personnel deployed near Jantar Mantar, Otober 9, 2026. Pic: Amit/ANI Photo

Several members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and other student organisations, along with lawyers marching from the Supreme Court towards Jantar Mantar, were detained by the Delhi Police on Saturday ahead of the proposed protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).



The CJP had called for a demonstration alleging voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and irregularities related to Form 6, used for voter registration, and demanded Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.



The Delhi Police denied permission for the protest at Jantar Mantar, citing security considerations and procedural requirements.



SFI National President Adarsh M Saji told PTI that more than 400 members of the organisation were detained after they began their march around 10 am.



The protesters were detained around 11 am, he said.



"The protesters have been detained. We are here to save democracy. This is a fight between autocracy and democracy. This fight is not over. Gyanesh Kumar will be thrown out of his seat," a protester was heard saying from inside a police bus after being detained.



The SFI-Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leadership planned to take out a rally from AK Gopalan Bhawan in Gole Market towards Jantar Mantar.



Heavy police deployment was seen outside the building as security arrangements were tightened ahead of the demonstration.



Several lawyers, dressed in formal suits, were also detained on Bhagwan Das Road near the Supreme Court while attempting to march towards Jantar Mantar. They raised slogans and carried posters demanding Kumar's resignation before police stopped them at barricades.



"We have been detained at the barricades right next to Gate C of the Supreme Court. We were allowed to march for about 100 yards before being stopped. Many of my friends have managed to go ahead," a lawyer said.



Police and Railway Protection Force personnel wearing protective gear moved in to disperse the gathering. Women lawyers were stopped by women personnel, while other protesters were escorted to detention buses.



The detentions came amid heightened security across the national capital ahead of the proposed demonstration.



Around 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across Delhi, while entry and exit restrictions have been imposed at 45 metro stations. Surveillance has also been stepped up at the city's borders, railway stations, bus terminals and other sensitive locations.



The security measures were put in place after the Delhi Police denied permission for the CJP's proposed demonstration, citing inadequate notice and concerns over compliance with rules during an earlier protest.



The CJP also claimed on Saturday that its leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by Delhi Police from inside an aircraft soon after their flight landed in the national capital.



On Friday night, the organisation said Delhi Police personnel visited HKS Surjeet Bhawan to search for protesters planning to participate in Saturday's demonstration.



The SFI Central Executive Committee office is located in the same building. SFI president Adarsh M Saji, DYFI president A A Rahim, CPI(M) Politburo members Arunkumar and Vijoo Krishnan, and other leaders were present there at the time, it said.