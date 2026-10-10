Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

SRK, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff responded, Tukaram Mundhe on FDA notice

Sat, 10 October 2026
Share:
18:07
IMAGE: Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. Photograph: Courtesy, @MahaDGIPR/X
IMAGE: Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. Photograph: Courtesy, @MahaDGIPR/X
The Maharashtra FDA has received responses from the actors who were issued notices for allegedly promoting prohibited products through surrogate advertising and will grant them another hearing before taking further action, its Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said on Saturday.

The department had sought responses from actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over alleged surrogate promotion of prohibited products.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2026, Mundhe referred to misleading advertising claims and said consumers needed to be able to read and understand the information printed on food packages.

On enforcement action against celebrities accused of surrogate promotion of prohibited tobacco-related products, Mundhe said the FDA had acted within its legal powers and would proceed against violators in accordance with the law.

Citing Section 24 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the advertising regulations introduced in 2018, Mundhe said endorsers should exercise due diligence and ensure that the products they promoted complied with the law.

"Those who endorse have to do due diligence and have to ensure that whatever they are endorsing, advertising or promoting, by actions, words and demeanour, they have to abide by these rules," he said.

The FDA commissioner said the department had received responses from actors against whom notices were issued and would provide them another hearing before proceeding further.

"Whoever violates the law, they have to face the law," he said, adding that the advertising regulations apply to all food products, and not merely prohibited items.

Mundhe also said the FDA would take action against violations irrespective of the profile of the individuals or businesses involved.  

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi Metro extends closure of 45 stations till 10 pm
LIVE! Delhi Metro extends closure of 45 stations till 10 pm

Dipke's grandmother passes away; Delhi police offers help
Dipke's grandmother passes away; Delhi police offers help

The Delhi Police informed CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who was detained for a protest, about his grandmother's death in Maharashtra and offered assistance for his journey home on humanitarian grounds. Dipke was detained along with other...

'We voted for PM, but he betrayed us': 200 detained in Mumbai
'We voted for PM, but he betrayed us': 200 detained in Mumbai

Around 200 people, including Tushar Gandhi's organisation members and CPI(M) supporters, were detained in Mumbai for protesting.

Over 3,000 detained in Delhi in 'Emergency-like' clampdown
Over 3,000 detained in Delhi in 'Emergency-like' clampdown

Delhi Police launched a massive crackdown, detaining Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, and nearly 500 protesters who attempted to reach Jantar Mantar for a demonstration against Chief Election...

INDIA bloc to hold major protest in Delhi on Monday
INDIA bloc to hold major protest in Delhi on Monday

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal announced that the INDIA bloc will stage a major protest in Delhi on Monday to protect voting rights, following meetings with the President and a planned meeting with the Chief Justice of India. He...