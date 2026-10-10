SRK, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff responded, Tukaram Mundhe on FDA notice

18:07

IMAGE: Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. Photograph: Courtesy, @MahaDGIPR/X

The Maharashtra FDA has received responses from the actors who were issued notices for allegedly promoting prohibited products through surrogate advertising and will grant them another hearing before taking further action, its Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said on Saturday.



The department had sought responses from actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over alleged surrogate promotion of prohibited products.



Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2026, Mundhe referred to misleading advertising claims and said consumers needed to be able to read and understand the information printed on food packages.



On enforcement action against celebrities accused of surrogate promotion of prohibited tobacco-related products, Mundhe said the FDA had acted within its legal powers and would proceed against violators in accordance with the law.



Citing Section 24 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the advertising regulations introduced in 2018, Mundhe said endorsers should exercise due diligence and ensure that the products they promoted complied with the law.



"Those who endorse have to do due diligence and have to ensure that whatever they are endorsing, advertising or promoting, by actions, words and demeanour, they have to abide by these rules," he said.



The FDA commissioner said the department had received responses from actors against whom notices were issued and would provide them another hearing before proceeding further.



"Whoever violates the law, they have to face the law," he said, adding that the advertising regulations apply to all food products, and not merely prohibited items.



Mundhe also said the FDA would take action against violations irrespective of the profile of the individuals or businesses involved.