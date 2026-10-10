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Several content creators detained ahead of CJP protest

Sat, 10 October 2026
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Security forces on Saturday detained several demonstrators, including content creators, at Dhaula Kuan on Saturday, the day of the planned Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in the national capital.

Widespread detentions, intensive vehicle checks and multi-agency deployments were reported across key entry points to prevent demonstrators from reaching the designated protest site.

At Dhaula Kuan, security forces erected heavy barricades and deployed spike strips, while female police personnel were also present to conduct thorough vehicle inspections.

Detailing the ongoing operations and the enforcement of preventive protocols, DCP Kumar Abhishek told ANI, "In view of the protest announced in New Delhi today, preventive checks have been implemented here. Female staff are present, and we are checking all vehicles. Extensive arrangements have been made to ensure that public order is not disrupted, and a short while ago, we detained some individuals who were planning to participate in today's protest... These arrangements are ongoing; the operation has been continuous since last night and will remain in effect throughout the day."

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