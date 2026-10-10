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Security beefed up at Dipke's house in Maharashtra

Sat, 10 October 2026
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Police have stepped up security at Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convenor Abhijeet Dipke's home in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in view of his protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi on Saturday, an official said.

CJP leaders Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained from inside the aircraft by Delhi Police as soon as their flight landed in the national capital earlier in the day.

The outfit has called a demonstration at Jantar Mantar against the CEC over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6, used for voter registration.

A senior police official said that the police have increased deployment outside Dipke's residence located in the MIDC Waluj area here.

"Earlier, one guard was stationed at Dipke's residence. Now the headquarters has deployed a team of 20 policemen considering the situation in New Delhi," an official from the local police station said.

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