Rahul wrong about Prez not denying 'vote theft': Sources

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Claims being made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that President Droupadi Murmu did not deny the opposition bloc's 'election theft' charge are incorrect, sources said on Friday.



They also said it is unfortunate that the President is being dragged into a controversy in the matter.



The response came after a delegation of INDIA bloc leaders met President Murmu on Friday evening and handed over a memorandum on 'vote chori', with Gandhi saying he was shocked that the President did not deny the 'election theft' charge and 'accepted' what the opposition leaders stated.



President Murmu sought proof of 'vote chori' from the opposition leaders, which the INDIA bloc will hand over to her when she is ready to accept it, Gandhi told reporters after the meeting.



Other than Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the delegation also included TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah, CPI-M general secretary M A Baby, CPI general secretary D Raja, NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule, RJD's Manoj Jha, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan and Samajwadi Party leader Rajeev Rai.