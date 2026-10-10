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Pakistan Election Commission official shot dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Sat, 10 October 2026
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22:14
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A senior official of the Election Commission of Pakistan was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in a suspected targeted killing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, the police said.

ECP director general Shamshad Akhtar was killed near Girah Baluch in Tank district, which borders South Waziristan.

The assailants fled the scene after the shooting, while Rescue 1122 personnel shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Family members said Akhtar had come to Tank following the death of his brother, who passed away on Friday.

The police and security forces have launched a search operation in the area to track down the attackers.

The ECP, in a statement, expressed deep grief over Akhtar's death, with the chief election commissioner, members of the commission, its secretary and all staff extending condolences to the bereaved family.

The commission said it stood with the family in this difficult time and prayed for the deceased's forgiveness and for patience and strength for his family.

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