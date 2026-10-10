Modi govt has turned 'Mother of Democracy' into...: Cong

17:26

IMAGE: Security personnel detain a protester during a protest seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, October 10, 2026. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Slamming the police crackdown on protesters in Delhi, the Congress on Saturday accused the government of turning the "mother of democracy" into a "muzzled democracy" and said the "seva teerth" is a fast-crumbling "satta teerth".



The opposition party claimed that the "PM-HM duo is extremely nervous and rattled" by a peaceful protest and so the government has "officially waged war against its own people".



The Congress also condemned the detention of several political leaders and protesters, including activists of Cockroach Janta Party by Delhi Police.



The national capital was turned into a fortress as police launched a sweeping crackdown on protesters, foiling their bid to reach Jantar Mantar.



Several leaders including former chief ministers Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala) and Manik Sarkar (Tripura), CPI-M MP John Brittas, party general secretary M A Baby were detained. AAP national convenor was also among those detained.



In a post on X, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Our youth, students, lawyers, journalists, social activists, farm union leaders, YouTubers, content creators, everyone who is questioning this regime are being detained.



"Modi Government has turned the "Mother of Democracy" into a 'Muzzled Democracy'."



CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained from inside the aircraft as soon as their flight from Mumbai landed in the national capital.



The CJP leaders had arrived here to lead the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.



YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was detained from his residence in Gurugram. Rathee, who lives abroad, had come to join the demonstration.



Sources said nearly 3000 protestors were detained across the New Delhi area where police are using drones to monitor movement of people attempting to reach the protest site.



Kharge alleged that the "cowardice" of the BJP-RSS is on full display today.



"Detentions, arrests, jails, lathis and pellets cannot deter the people of India. Since the days of our Freedom struggle, the youth have been at the forefront of shaping the nation's destiny.



"The Congress Party, along with the united Opposition, will fight this tyrannical regime, tooth and nail," the Congress chief said.



"We shed our blood to win India's freedom. We will continue to fight, with every ounce of our strength, to defend our Democracy, our Constitution and the fundamental rights of every Indian," he said.



Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who is in Chennai, said Kumar will go and so will the Modi government, and then the repair of democracy will begin.



In a post on X, he also tagged a video clip of his speech to INDIA bloc MPs on Friday at the Central Hall of Parliament.