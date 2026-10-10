Mass shooting in Pennsylvania leaves 9 dead

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CBS News, citing local media reports, indicated that law enforcement was dispatched to Perry Street around 5 PM on Friday following witness accounts of an armed man firing shots before entering a residence.



Officers discovered two deceased women on the street and found additional victims inside the house. Authorities stated that the suspect was also located inside, dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



Although it remains unconfirmed whether the suspect is included in the nine reported fatalities, police affirmed that the area is secure and there is no remaining danger to the public.



Separately, US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) described the death penalty as "a very worthy way" of executing former US Army Major Nidal Hasan, convicted of killing 13 people in the 2009 mass shooting at Fort Hood, Texas, saying he did not care how the convicted shooter was executed as long as he was put to death.



When asked whether he wanted Hasan's execution to be live-streamed and whether he was concerned that the video could be used as propaganda to radicalise others, Trump said the decision would be made by the authorities but confirmed that Hasan would be executed by firing squad.

A mass shooting and hours-long standoff in Erie, Pennsylvania, left nine people dead, including two children.