14:46

Khan Market Traders Association president Sanjiv Mehra said traders had voluntarily decided to keep their shops closed, fearing damage to property if protesters were stopped nearby.





He said businesses continued to incur expenses such as rent and salaries despite the closure.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, along with party leaders Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen and others, was detained from South Avenue on Saturday amid protests called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora, Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist-Liberation president Dipankar Bhattacharya, lawyer Prashant Bhushan and activist Yogendra Yadav, were also detained near INA Market while on their way to join the protest.Meanwhile, several markets across the national capital, including Khan Market and Connaught Place, remained shut amid the protests.