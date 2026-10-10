J-K: Arms, ammunition, explosive material recovered Sopore forest

23:54

Acting on specific intelligence inputs generated by Sopore Police, a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched in the forest area of Mukaam Cherhar, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Bomai, resulting in the recovery of a major cache of arms, ammunition, grenades, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and other related material, according to the press release by Kashmir police.



During the search operation, a blue barrel and a bag were found concealed beneath a large boulder. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was immediately called to the spot for examination and safe handling of the suspected explosive material.



During the operation, 2 assault rifles (1 AK-47 and 1 AK-76) along with 7 magazines and ammunition, 4 pistols along with 4 magazines and ammunition, 1 Multi Grenade Launcher (MGL) with 05 rounds, 11 hand grenades, 3 IEDs with remote controls, 08 detonators and 02 timers, and other material, including a Y-SMS set, prima cords, wires, battery cells, IED-related components and miscellaneous accessories were recovered.