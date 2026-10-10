If detained leaders not released in 24 hrs...: Wangchuk

19:45

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday described the situation in the country as an "undeclared emergency" after authorities detained several opposition leaders, student activists, lawyers and journalists in Delhi amid sweeping restrictions ahead of a protest demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.



Wangchuk, who had appealed for peace and unity ahead of the demonstration, condemned the detentions and said he would consider launching a peaceful protest, including a hunger strike or a march in Leh or Delhi, if those detained were not released within 24 hours.



"A few moments ago, I learned that student leaders, youth leaders, lawyers, journalists, and even MPs have been arrested in Delhi today," he said in a video message posted on X.



"Yesterday, when I gave you a message to maintain peace and unity in today's demonstrations, I believed that a peaceful demonstration would be allowed in the world's largest democracy. But now, it seems as if there is an unannounced emergency all over the country," he said.



The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called a demonstration demanding Kumar's resignation, accusing him of masterminding voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll and other irregularities related to Form 6, used for voter registration.



Heavy security deployment and restrictions were imposed in the national capital. Authorities detained several opposition leaders, including former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar, as they attempted to join the protest.



Wangchuk urged the government to end the detentions and resolve the issues through dialogue. "I condemn this very much and request the government to end these arrests. The issues should be resolved by this evening," he said.



"If arrests are not lifted in the next 24 hours, then even I will be compelled to think about a peaceful demonstration, whether it is a protest, a hunger strike, a march... in Leh, or in Delhi," he said.



Wangchuk expressed hope that the government would resolve the issues through dialogue and that no further protest would be necessary.