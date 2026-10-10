Gyanesh Kumar will go, this govt will go: Rahul Gandhi

10:52

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will go and so will the Modi government, and then the repair of democracy will begin.



In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, 'Gyanesh Kumar will go.This government will go.Then the repair of democracy will begin.'



He also tagged on X a video clip of his speech to INDIA bloc MPs at the Central Hall of Parliament.



Gandhi on Friday had said there is a 'much deeper problem' than Chief Election Commissioner Kumar and it requires termination of the current government, as he asserted that if the opposition continues to push the way it has in the last few days, the government would fall.



Opposition protests have shaken foundations of this government which is now scared, Gandhi had told INDIA bloc MPs at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan.



"There is a much deeper problem than Gyanesh Kumar and it requires termination of this current government," the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha had said.



This is something that is worth fighting for and dying for, he had said.



"If we continue to push the way we have in the last three-four days, I guarantee this government will fall," the former Congress chief had said.



The opposition's aggressive push comes days after a report by The Indian Express said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected on record at least 14 times over the last 10 months, mostly to decisions and orders related to the SIR of electoral rolls.



Under fire over objections raised by two of its commissioners, the Election Commission had asserted that differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberations in any institution and that all its orders carry full legal sanction and follow established statutory procedures.