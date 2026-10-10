Four men die after being swept away by rip current in sea in Andhra

22:41





The third person died on the shore and the fourth succumbed during treatment.



"Four men were pulled into the sea by a rip wave around 2 pm..." Raju told PTI.



According to the SP, one more person is in a critical condition, adding that they were all part of a large group of 60 people from Srirangapatnam near Kanigiri.

Four men died after being swept into the sea by a 'rip current' in Prakasam district on Saturday, the police said.Prakasam district superintendent of police Harshavardhan Raju said two of the men drowned in the sea and their bodies are yet to be traced.