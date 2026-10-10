Ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain convicted for abetment of rioting

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Fifty-three people were killed, several others injured, and property worth crores of rupees was damaged in the riots that broke out in February 2020.





In one such case, charges were framed against Hussain and 10 others by a Delhi court in March 2023.

A court in New Delhi on Saturday convicted former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain in a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots in the Dayalpur area, while acquitting the 12 other accused.Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh convicted Hussain under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 147 (punishment for rioting) read with Section 109 (Punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment).The court listed the matter for hearing arguments on quantum of sentence on November 16.The 13 accused in the case included Hussain, Mohammad Shadab, Shah Alam, Riyasat Ali, Gulfam, Rashid, Mohammad Rihan, Mohammad Abid, Arshad Qayyum, Irshad Ahmed, Deepak Singh Saini, Navneet and Mehak Singh.They were accused of rioting, theft in a dwelling house, mischief by fire or explosive substances, among other offences.In July, a Delhi court convicted Hussain and four others in the case related to the killing of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.The court had found Hussain guilty of promoting enmity, rioting, assault, criminal force, and murder.The case pertains to an FIR registered at Dayalpur police station on the complaint of Ankit's father, Ravinder Kumar. Hussain was suspended by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after his name came up in the case.