Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

Election Commission gets a new deputy

Sat, 10 October 2026
Share:
20:23
image
Senior bureaucrat Prakash Rajpurohit has been appointed as Deputy Election Commissioner as part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Saturday.

Rajpurohit, a 2010 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, has been appointed to the post for a tenure up to April 8, 2030, in place of Sanjay Kumar, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Vivek Khare, a 1996 batch Indian Telecom Service officer, will be Joint Secretary, National Testing Agency (NTA), it said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved appointments of 27 civil servants at joint secretary and equivalent levels.

Ravi Shankar, Chittaranjan Dash, P Manoj Kumar and Abhishek Bhagotia have been appointed as joint secretaries in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Mohammed Y Safirulla K and Ritu Sharma will be joint secretaries in the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Varnali Deka, a 2009 batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, has been appointed as Joint Secretary, National Health Authority.

More Ashish Madhaorao will be additional chief executive officer (JS level), national health authority.

Nikhil Varma has been appointed additional director general of foreign trade, Delhi; Tanvi Sundriyal as joint secretary, ministry of corporate affairs; and Inderjeet Singh as joint secretary, ministry of culture, the order said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mass shooting in Pennsylvania leaves 9 dead
LIVE! Mass shooting in Pennsylvania leaves 9 dead

UN raises concerns over mass detentions during Delhi stir
UN raises concerns over mass detentions during Delhi stir

The UN human rights office expressed concern over mass detentions during protests in Delhi on Saturday, urging India to respect peaceful assembly rights and release detainees. India rejected these concerns as "misplaced" and "unwarranted...

SC to hear contempt plea on Sunday over Delhi Metro curbs
SC to hear contempt plea on Sunday over Delhi Metro curbs

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea on Sunday seeking contempt proceedings against authorities for allegedly violating its directive against a complete prohibition on metro and train services in Delhi during the CJP protest....

July protesters return to Delhi for CJP stir with tips
July protesters return to Delhi for CJP stir with tips

Protesters associated with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi, many of whom participated in a July demonstration, adapted their strategies for a recent protest on Saturday. They used digital artwork, prepared for potential police...

When Students Spill Onto Streets: France and India
When Students Spill Onto Streets: France and India

The scenes are same; placards, viral videos, riot, police but the grievances could hardly be more different, notes Abhay Jere, ex-Vice Chairman, AICTE.