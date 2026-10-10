Election Commission gets a new deputy

20:23

Senior bureaucrat Prakash Rajpurohit has been appointed as Deputy Election Commissioner as part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Saturday.



Rajpurohit, a 2010 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, has been appointed to the post for a tenure up to April 8, 2030, in place of Sanjay Kumar, according to a Personnel Ministry order.



Vivek Khare, a 1996 batch Indian Telecom Service officer, will be Joint Secretary, National Testing Agency (NTA), it said.



The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved appointments of 27 civil servants at joint secretary and equivalent levels.



Ravi Shankar, Chittaranjan Dash, P Manoj Kumar and Abhishek Bhagotia have been appointed as joint secretaries in the Ministry of Home Affairs.



Mohammed Y Safirulla K and Ritu Sharma will be joint secretaries in the Department of Health and Family Welfare.



Varnali Deka, a 2009 batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, has been appointed as Joint Secretary, National Health Authority.



More Ashish Madhaorao will be additional chief executive officer (JS level), national health authority.



Nikhil Varma has been appointed additional director general of foreign trade, Delhi; Tanvi Sundriyal as joint secretary, ministry of corporate affairs; and Inderjeet Singh as joint secretary, ministry of culture, the order said.