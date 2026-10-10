The UN human rights office expressed concern over mass detentions during protests in Delhi on Saturday, urging India to respect peaceful assembly rights and release detainees. India rejected these concerns as "misplaced" and "unwarranted...
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea on Sunday seeking contempt proceedings against authorities for allegedly violating its directive against a complete prohibition on metro and train services in Delhi during the CJP protest....
Protesters associated with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi, many of whom participated in a July demonstration, adapted their strategies for a recent protest on Saturday. They used digital artwork, prepared for potential police...
The scenes are same; placards, viral videos, riot, police but the grievances could hardly be more different, notes Abhay Jere, ex-Vice Chairman, AICTE.