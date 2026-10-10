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LIVE! Mass shooting in Pennsylvania leaves 9 dead
LIVE! Mass shooting in Pennsylvania leaves 9 dead

UN raises concerns over mass detentions during Delhi stir
UN raises concerns over mass detentions during Delhi stir

The UN human rights office expressed concern over mass detentions during protests in Delhi on Saturday, urging India to respect peaceful assembly rights and release detainees. India rejected these concerns as "misplaced" and "unwarranted...

SC to hear contempt plea on Sunday over Delhi Metro curbs
SC to hear contempt plea on Sunday over Delhi Metro curbs

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea on Sunday seeking contempt proceedings against authorities for allegedly violating its directive against a complete prohibition on metro and train services in Delhi during the CJP protest....

July protesters return to Delhi for CJP stir with tips
July protesters return to Delhi for CJP stir with tips

Protesters associated with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi, many of whom participated in a July demonstration, adapted their strategies for a recent protest on Saturday. They used digital artwork, prepared for potential police...

When Students Spill Onto Streets: France and India
When Students Spill Onto Streets: France and India

The scenes are same; placards, viral videos, riot, police but the grievances could hardly be more different, notes Abhay Jere, ex-Vice Chairman, AICTE.