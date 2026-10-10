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Dipke's parents slam police action

Sat, 10 October 2026
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15:35
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CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke's parents on Saturday accused the government of not respecting democracy as they questioned the detention of their son and the deployment of a large police force, asking whether students are 'Chambal dacoits'.

Police launched a sweeping crackdown in the national capital, detaining Abhijeet Dipke, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and nearly 500 protesters, foiling their bid to reach Jantar Mantar.

''I don't understand why so much police force is deployed in Delhi? It is an agitation of students. Have dacoits from Chambal gathered in Delhi? Dacoits are sitting in Parliament," Abhijeet's father Bhagwan Dipke told reporters.

When pointed out that the agitation was taking place without permission, he said, Why is permission needed when every Indian has a legal right to protest. This means they (government) don't follow democracy. How would they grant permission (to agitate) against them (government) when this protest is meant to expose them? There is no question of permission here.''

Bhagwan Dipke said he stands firmly with his son.

"He is Chandra Shekhar Azad and Bhagat Singh for me,'' he added.

Abhijeet's mother Anita Dipke also criticised the crackdown on the protesters.

''This is wrong on the part of the government. What have these people done that they had to be detained from a flight? Do they go to the houses of rapists and arrest them? They don't. But they arrested these people, including Abhijeet Dipke, when there was no need to do so," she added.

Delhi Police on Saturday detained around 500 protesters while foiling a bid to gather at Jantar Mantar for the proposed CJP stir against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Protesters were detained across the New Delhi area, where police are using drones to monitor the movement of people attempting to reach the protest site.

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