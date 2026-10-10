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Dipke's grandmother dies, family unable to reach him

Sat, 10 October 2026
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Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke's paternal grandmother passed away at the age of 85 in Maharashtra's Hingoli district on Saturday following a prolonged illness, family sources said.

Savitribai Shankarrao Dipke breathed her last at 11.30 am at the paternal house in Santuk Pimpri village. She was ill for a month and was hospitalised in Hingoli earlier.

Her last rites will be performed at 10 am on Sunday, the sources said.

"As Abhijeet Dipke has been detained in the national capital, we could not contact him. But we have contacted his parents, and they are on the way to Santuk Pimpri," said Dipke's cousin.

Delhi Police sources, meanwhile, said that has Dipke has been informed about the demise of his grandmother.

"It is now up to him whether he wants to stay back and continue the protest under detention or fly back for the last rites," they said. 

Cousin said Dipke had met his grandmother on August 15 when he launched the 'School Thik Karo' campaign from the Hingoli district and one more time.

"He could not meet her in the last 20-25 days," sources said.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday claimed that its leaders Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained from inside the aircraft by Delhi Police as soon as their flight landed in the national capital.

The CJP leaders reached Delhi from Mumbai for their protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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