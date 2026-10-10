Dipke, Saurav Das, Ranka detained after landing in Delhi

11:06

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday claimed that its leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by Delhi Police after their flight landed in the national capital.



In a statement, the party condemned the alleged detentions, claiming they were part of a pre-planned move to prevent its leaders from reaching the site of their proposed protest.



The CJP leaders had arrived here from Mumbai.



The CJP described the action as a violation of freedom of movement and demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the three leaders.



The CJP has called the proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6, used for voter registration.