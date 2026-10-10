Dipke 'ready to go to jail' ahead of protest march

09:43

Ahead of the 'Jantar Mantar 2.0' protest scheduled in New Delhi on Saturday, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke, while departing from Mumbai to Delhi, said he was ready to go to jail and would continue his fight over the alleged deletion of votes, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.



Dipke said threats of imprisonment would not deter him from continuing the fight, adding that he was prepared to go to jail.



Speaking to ANI, Dipke said, "If you think you can stop us by threatening us with jail or trying to intimidate us with the fear of imprisonment, you are mistaken. We are ready to go to jail. If you want to imprison us, go ahead -- impose the NSA, the UAPA, or whatever laws you wish--but we will continue to fight to save this country's democracy."



He claimed that people were being deprived of their voting rights, asserting that he would continue to fight to 'save the democracy of India'.



"And we will ensure Gyanesh Kumar resigns, because over 13 crore votes have been deleted and people are being stripped of their voting rights; we will keep fighting for that cause. We have to save the democracy of India," he further said.



Dipke also questioned the restrictions imposed in the national capital, alleging that the entire city had been shut down to protect Kumar.



"I fail to understand how Narendra Modi can shut down the entire national capital just to shield one man, Gyanesh Kumar. You have halted railway services, shut down the metro, blocked all roads, suspended the internet," Dipke added.