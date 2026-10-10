Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Delhi Metro extends closure of 45 stations till 10 pm

Sat, 10 October 2026
Share:
18:31
image
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday extended the closure of entry and exit gates at 45 metro stations by four hours till 10 pm amid security arrangements for the CJP protest in the national capital.

The stations, which were earlier scheduled to reopen at 6 pm, will continue to remain closed till 10 pm on Saturday, the DMRC said in a revised service update.

The situation will be reviewed by security agencies and further updates will be shared accordingly, it said.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had called for a demonstration to demand Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, accusing him of masterminding voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll and other irregularities related to Form 6, used for voter registration.

The restrictions were initially imposed from 9 pm on Friday for security reasons ahead of the protest.

On Friday, the DMRC had revised its earlier advisory, reducing the number of stations facing entry and exit restrictions from 57 to 45. The curbs were imposed following a request from Delhi Police in view of the anticipated protest and concerns over crowd movement towards sensitive locations.

The restrictions cover several key stations across the metro network, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Janpath, Mandi House, ITO, Kashmere Gate and New Delhi.

Interchange facilities were allowed at the affected stations, except New Delhi metro station, under the earlier advisory.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi Metro extends closure of 45 stations till 10 pm
LIVE! Delhi Metro extends closure of 45 stations till 10 pm

Dipke's grandmother passes away; Delhi police offers help
Dipke's grandmother passes away; Delhi police offers help

The Delhi Police informed CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who was detained for a protest, about his grandmother's death in Maharashtra and offered assistance for his journey home on humanitarian grounds. Dipke was detained along with other...

'We voted for PM, but he betrayed us': 200 detained in Mumbai
'We voted for PM, but he betrayed us': 200 detained in Mumbai

Around 200 people, including Tushar Gandhi's organisation members and CPI(M) supporters, were detained in Mumbai for protesting.

Over 3,000 detained in Delhi in 'Emergency-like' clampdown
Over 3,000 detained in Delhi in 'Emergency-like' clampdown

Delhi Police launched a massive crackdown, detaining Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, and nearly 500 protesters who attempted to reach Jantar Mantar for a demonstration against Chief Election...

INDIA bloc to hold major protest in Delhi on Monday
INDIA bloc to hold major protest in Delhi on Monday

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal announced that the INDIA bloc will stage a major protest in Delhi on Monday to protect voting rights, following meetings with the President and a planned meeting with the Chief Justice of India. He...