Delhi court refuses to cancel Sharjeel Imam's bail, but says he flouted terms

17:29

A Delhi court on Saturday held that student activist Sharjeel Imam, accused in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots larger conspiracy case, "apparently flouted" a condition of his interim bail by coming into contact with the media, but refused to cancel the bail as he was already on his way back to surrender.



Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai passed the order on an application filed by the Delhi Police seeking cancellation of Imam's interim bail.



Imam was granted seven days' interim bail, from October 4 to 10, by an order dated September 22 to attend his cousin's wedding.



The order barred him from using social media or contacting any mediaperson, and from meeting anyone other than family members, relatives and friends.



The prosecution alleged that Imam violated these conditions, pointing to videos on a YouTube channel and on social media platform X. It said a video uploaded by a news channel showed Imam's brother giving an interview while Imam was present in the room.



The case pertains to an FIR registered in connection with the 2020 northeast Delhi riots and includes charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and various provisions of the Indian Penal Code.