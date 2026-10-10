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Connaught Place market to be shut today over CJP protest

Sat, 10 October 2026
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09:06
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The Connaught Place market will be shut on Saturday in view of the protest called by the CJP at Jantar Mantar, the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) said, citing concerns over public safety and potential damage to property.

In a statement, NDTA Joint Secretary Amit Gupta said the decision was taken to safeguard lives and property, pointing out that thousands of people visit Connaught Place on weekends.

The traders' body claimed the closure would result in losses worth crores of rupees for businesses in the prominent commercial hub.

Additionally, Chairperson of Chamber of Trade and Industry, Brijesh Goyal claimed that due to the proposed protest and closure of markets, the traders will lose around Rs 2,000 crore.

While acknowledging citizens' right to protest in a democracy, Gupta said demonstrations should not come at the cost of public safety, business losses or disruption of essential services, which could bring the city to a standstill and inconvenience residents.

The CJP has called the proposed demonstration against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6, used for voter registration.

Delhi Police has denied permission for the protest.

The NDTA also urged the government to shift protest sites to larger, open areas away from city centres and markets to minimise disruption to businesses and the public.

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