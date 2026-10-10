CJP protest 'flop show'; defeat of 'mobocracy': BJP

17:41

The protest meant to take the city "hostage" turned out to be a "flop show", the BJP said on Saturday, accusing Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of spreading anarchy in cahoots with foreign powers, likening him to Mir Jafar.



It was a victory of democracy over "mob rule", BJP leader Sambit Patra said, as hundreds of youths and several politicians who headed to Jantar Mantar were detained by Delhi Police.



Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Patra called Gandhi a "nalayak" leader, condemning his Friday remarks that President Droupadi Murmu did not deny the INDIA bloc's "vote chori" allegation at a meeting.



"What is happening at Jantar Mantar and what is being shown on TV and across various social media handles does not represent the true story of India. India is peaceful, and India is moving forward with good governance," Patra said



He alleged an attempt to hold the capital and whole of India hostage through the protests.



"There were attempts to incite violence, physical altercations, and street battles here. It remained a flop show.



"Democracy triumphed over mobocracy (mob rule). Given the way democracy has asserted itself in Delhi today, and the fact that the entire situation is under control, I wish to reiterate that the anarchists failed, and their show flopped," he added.



Patra hit out at Gandhi and likened him to Mir Jafar, a betrayer, citing his recent remarks on Elon Musk's Starlink project in India.



He alleged that Gandhi today is "welcoming" Musk to India while his party leaders raised questions on the government's move to give license to Sarlink project in India earlier.



Patra also likened other opposition leaders, including those of Left parties and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, to Mir Jafar, alleging that while Gandhi is spreading anarchy in a bid to come to power without winning elections, Left leaders like Vrinda Karat are creating "ruckus" over baseless 'vote chori' allegation because they "run their households from the extortion money collected through Naxalism", which the Modi government has ended.



Mir Jafar, who served as a commander under Bengal nawab Siraj ud-Daulah, betrayed the emperor during the Battle of Plassey -- siding with the British East India Company, and paving the way for British rule.