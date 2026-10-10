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Biocon receives GST demand notice of over Rs 3.2 cr

Sat, 10 October 2026
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Biotechnology major Biocon Ltd on Saturday said it has received a GST demand notice of over Rs 3.2 crore, including interest and penalty, from tax authorities.

According to a disclosure to stock exchanges, the order confirms a GST demand of Rs 1,85,28,762, interest of Rs 1,17,59,033, and a penalty of Rs 18,52,476 for the 2022-23 financial year.

The order, which the company received on Friday, was issued by the Office of the Assistant Commissioner, Atchuthapuram circle, Visakhapatnam-2, Andhra Pradesh.

According to the filing, the main issues involved in the order include non-submission of Special Economic Zone (SEZ) endorsement documents for zero-rated SEZ supplies, input tax reversed under temporary reversal instead of permanent reversal, and improper claim of Input Service Distribution credits.

The company said the order will have no material impact on its financials, operations, or other activities, and added that the impact will be limited to the final liability, along with interest and penalty, if any.

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