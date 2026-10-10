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Anbumani dismisses rumours of PMK joining TVK-led alliance

Sat, 10 October 2026
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Anbumani Ramadoss (left)
Anbumani Ramadoss (left)

Amid speculation that the Pattali Makkal Katchi might join the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam-led alliance, party president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday dismissed the possibility, describing the reports as "rumours".

The PMK, which was part of the AIADMK-led National Democratic alliance in the April 2026 assembly elections, remained neutral during the just concluded bypolls to Madurantakam and Dharapuram assembly constituencies.

Speaking to the reporters, Anbumani said, "these are all rumors, so please don't believe them."

Commenting on the results of the bypolls, Anbumani said, "the outcome was positive for TVK which had gained two MLAs. And, for AIADMK, they had lost their two MLAs, and they have finished third in both the constituencies..."

He noted that the PMK and AIADMK were part of the NDA and said the latter should introspect on the reasons behind its performance. "I think the other party should introspect why this situation arises. So, on a good note in fact see we also have a party. Nobody could advise us on how to run a party."

The PMK leader also remarked that he had no intention of interfering in the internal affairs of other parties, the AIADMK needed to reflect on its own decisions.

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