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AI Express, Air India extend cancellation of Riyadh flights

Sat, 10 October 2026
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Air India Express and Air India have extended the cancellation of flights to and from Riyadh amid the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, officials said on Saturday.

While Air India Express has cancelled the services till October 14, Air India has cancelled the flights till October 15, the officials said.

Both airlines on Thursday announced cancelling Riyadh flights till October 10.

The officials said the airlines are closely monitoring the situation and assessing the development in the region.

Air India Express and Air India are offering full refunds on cancellation to affected passengers.

One of the officials said Air India Express is also providing free rescheduling for the passengers.

Air India Express operates 16 weekly flights to Riyadh from four Indian cities -- Bengaluru, Kochi, Kannur and Kozhikode.

Air India operates seven weekly flights to Riyadh from Delhi and Mumbai.

On Friday, Akasa Air said it was cancelling Riyadh flights till October 11.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia's two airports in Riyadh and Abha came under attack, reportedly by Houthi militants.

In recent days, there has been an escalation in the hostilities between the Iran-backed Houthi group and Saudi Arabia. There have been attacks with armed drones and missiles.

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