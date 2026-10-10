Actor Imran Khan detained during CJP protest in Mumbai

19:05

Photograph: @imrankhan/Instagram

Bollywood actor Imran Khan was detained at MBollywood actor Imran Khan was detained by the Mumbai Police on Saturday for protesting at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai, in solidarity with the Cockroach Janata Party's demonstration in New Delhi.



Following his detention, the actor shared a picture of himself apparently seated inside a police van.



He accompanied the photograph with a caption, saying, "Apparently I'm going for a drive." Speaking to the media, Imran Khan clarified that he was not present with any specific demands but had come forward in his capacity as a citizen of Mumbai.



He said he wanted to understand why freedom of movement was being restricted and why people's voices were being suppressed. "I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people's voices being suppressed? That is why I am here," the actor said. He further stated that he was not affiliated with any organisation and was participating in an individual capacity.umbai's August Kranti Marg.